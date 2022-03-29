Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lone Star Santas provide gifts at Cushing Elementary

(KLTV)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lone Star Santa Charities took their sleighs to Cushing Elementary Tuesday morning to provide joy to kids impacted by the recent tornado.

School Principal Stefanie Jackson said the event was put together to give the students hope.

“Our kids, you know, sometimes we don’t see what’s inside their little brain, but they are seeing the same things that we are as adults. And for me, and my family, and our school family and our town it was devastating and so we know that they feel the same way” Jackson said.

Lone Star Santa James Berth said he hopes to bring one thing to students, “primarily smiles. Our motto of our organization is to spread love, hope and joy. So if we can do that by providing a few smiles to these kids, it makes it all worth it”.

A Christmas cast of 25 Santas and Mrs. Claus provided the students a large and small stuffed animal and two toys. Each Cushing family was also given one case of water.

Lone Star Santas is a non-profit organization that is funded by donations and toy drives.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

