Lake Livingston State Park closed through Monday
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Livingston State Park will be closed through Monday, May 1.
The announcement from Texas Parks and Wildlife said the closure is due to a water system failure and will reopen on May 2.
All reservations for camping and day-use permits will be refunded.
You can contact the reservation center at 512-389-8900 Monday through Friday for any questions about future reservations.
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.