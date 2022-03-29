Inspectors find problems at Smith County Jail, despite overcrowding problem being solved

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the Smith County Jail managed to take care of its overpopulation problem, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says jail inspectors still discovered four new problems during a recent inspection.

Three inspectors recently visited the jail instead of the usual one, Smith said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court. And while inspectors found the jail to be back in compliance with the six issues found during a previous inspection, new problems were discovered.

“Partly due to population of the jail, we missed a few things,” Smith said. “Because we were 100 inmates overpopulated, we didn’t have enough cells that have showering facilities to hold that number of people. So we have to physically take people out of that cell and shower them from time to time.

Smith said inspectors found the jail to be out of compliance due to three inmates not being showered.

Inspectors also discovered one jailer was working the floor with an expired temporary jailer’s license.

The jail was also found to be out of compliance when it comes to restraint chair timing. Sheriff Smith said the jail commission had changed the time limit from 20 to 15 minutes.

The fourth problem found by inspectors had to do with the jail’s padded cell, Smith said in the commissioners court meeting.

Inspectors also found the north jail had failed to test their generator each week as required. A Smith County spokesperson later clarified that this was a technical assistance issue, not related to the jail’s compliance. This was not counted as one of the jail’s four new problems.

Smith said all of the issues have been resolved following the visit. The official inspection report will not be finalized for 45 days.

Smith had previously expressed concern about a possible remedial order due to the jail being overpopulated, but the county solved the issue by moving inmates to two other facilities. Those inmates are ready to be taken to prison and will not be brought back to Smith County, according to Smith. The cost to the county is $70 per inmate each day.

As far as the remedial order is concerned, Smith said that decision will not come until a later date. A remedial order was feared not only due to overpopulation, but the jail’s failure of several previous inspections.

RELATED:

+ Smith County Jail corrects overpopulation issue by moving inmates out of county

+ Smith County sheriff fears remedial order due to jail overcrowding

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.