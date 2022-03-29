Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds, hail possible in Tuesday/Wednesday storms

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is moving toward East Texas and will spark thunderstorms tonight.

(KLTV)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for much of East Texas Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

(KLTV)

Thunderstorms will become a squall line that will push into East Texas just before daybreak and continue moving southeast through the morning hours, coming to an end by midday.

(KLTV)

Along the line of storms, expect heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The strongest storms could see wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The storms will move east of the area by midday Wednesday with clearing skies and breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon.

(KLTV)

