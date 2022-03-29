Federal judge sentences Tyler man to 5 years for possession of 20K child porn images

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man found with 19,338 images and 236 videos containing child pornography on his phones was given 60 months in jail as part of a plea bargain.

Appearing in U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker’s court, Dakota James Jerkes, 29, acknowledged his remorse for his actions before the sentencing. Jerkes had plead guilty in November to his October arrest in which investigators found tens of thousands of images and hundreds of videos of child pornography on his phones.

“I regret getting involved with what I done,” Jerkes said. “I know that nothing I do or say will be enough ... to make up for what happened. I will do what I can to be a better person.”

In arguing for the 60 month sentence, which will then be followed by 10 years of supervised release as per the plea agreement, Jerkes’ defense attorney, Kenneth Robert Hawk acknowledged the heinous nature of the crime and did not excuse it, but said it was crucial to take into account the nature of Jerkes as a person, specifying that he believes it is clear he is a person with special needs who interacts with the world “on a different plane.” At one point Hawk noted that Jerkes has been shown to have the mentality of a 13-year-old.

“He knows he is not like everyone else,” Hawk said.

Asst. U.S. Attorney Lucas Machincek agreed with Hawk’s assessment, acknowledging the difficult and unique nature of the case’s circumstances due to the mental state of Jerkes.

“This is the just outcome,” Machincek said.

In addition to the prison sentence and supervised release, Jerkes will also be required to undergo mental health treatment, drug abuse treatment and sex offender treatment while incarcerated. Due to Jerkes’ inability to provide income for himself, Judge Barker waived any fines that would have otherwise been levied.

