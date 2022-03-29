Construction worker dies after fall through roof at Green Acres Baptist Church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A construction worker fell an estimated 40 feet to his death during the beginning of roof work at Green Acres Baptist Church, according to Tyler police.

The man fell to the gym floor Monday prior to 9 a.m., according to Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department.

The name of the worker has not been released. A police detective is working with OSHA to investigate the incident.

Green Acres Baptist Church posted on their Facebook page that the Family Life Center is closed until further notice.

