Boil water notice issued for part of City of Lindale

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a boil water notice for the City of Lindale public water system, due to the relocation of a water main during road construction.

The notice applies to all homes on Shelley Ln. and homes on Woodsprings Rd. with addresses between 1500-1544.

The notice applies to all homes on Shelley Ln. and homes on Woodsprings Rd. with addresses between 1500-1544.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Questions may to directed to City of Lindale Water Utilities at 903-882-4948.

