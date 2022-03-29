All Saints Episcopal School’s Learning Farm hold Spring planting day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Pre-schoolers through 4th graders at All Saints Episcopal school had their spring planting day on Tuesday.

The All Saints learning farm has 20 plots with a variety of vegetables, herbs, and a chicken coop with 16 chickens.

Young farmers had a chance to get their hands dirty today by tending to their garden and planting spring vegetables.



Third grader Anya Kumar tells us what she enjoys the most about working in the learning farm.

“Getting all dirty on my hands. I like feeding all the chickens the earth worms we find; they just snatch it really quickly. It’s really fun,” said Kumar

The kids listen into the morning announcements for their daily farm report to understand what their farm duties are for the day.

“It’s just having fun enjoying being outside. A lot of kids, I don’t think, these days get to enjoy being outside. They’re like, ‘oh there’s a bug!’ I’m like, ‘we’re outside, there are going to be bugs,” said one student.

Anna Dickey is the science specialist who instructs the kids in the farm. Dickey says it’s all about having fun, work ethic, and learning that farming doesn’t come easily.

“You have to weed, you have to be out here regularly taking care of it,” Dickey said.

Chef Michael Brady is the director of food service and oversees the operations of the garden.

“It’s the whole cyclical process of a farm that’s the business side, and the money goes back into the farm to pay for feed to pay for plants for seasonal planting, so it’s really cool that I think they’re really getting to learn that whole cycle and full circle,” Brady said.

The kids harvest once a quarter and sell their harvest to the chef in the school cafeteria, also known as the “Garden of Eat’n.”

The kids also sell one dozen of chicken eggs for six dollars to parents in the carpool line.

This year before leaving for spring break, the kids placed faux eggs in the coop to encourage chickens to lay more eggs and were surprised to find 48 eggs this week when they returned.

