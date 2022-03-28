Help available for pets in Upshur County displaced, lost after tornado

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - In the week since last Monday’s tornadoes, KLTV has shared stories of the community coming together to help one another.

An organization called Animal Investigation & Response (AIR) is in Upshur County to help those who cannot make the call for help on their own: the lost pets.

“This just gives them the opportunity to worry less about one more thing,” Animal Investigation & Response President Monica Ailey said about pet owners who lost an animal.

AIR set up an emergency temporary animal shelter for the animals that have been affected from the area. The organization will be aiding the animals who have been displaced from their homes and property over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Ailey said AIR will house and care for the dozens of animals impacted by last week’s storms, which enables the families to have time to start the process of getting back on their feet.

This temporary housing for displaced animals is located at the East Texas Yamboree Livestock Grounds in Gilmer. Owned animals within the county’s designated disaster zone are eligible for temporary housing at this location through April 13, 2022.

AIR has received more than 130 calls of missing pets, and pets found in Upshur County.

Ailey said the best part of aiding the animals, is seeing the animals reunite with the family.

“Seeing the human happy, seeing the animal happy, and being a part of that and knowing that if that didn’t exist, that dog would probably still be out there and scrounging for food and trying to survive and the owner would be always wondering what happened.”

For more information on how to find your missing pet, call in a pet, or board your pet while you rebuild from the storm, click here.

