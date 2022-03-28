Cumberland Academy High School students get FEMA Community Emergency Response Team training

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With tornado season arriving in East Texas, some high school students at Cumberland Academy are getting FEMA community emergency response team training.

Criminal Justice students at Cumberland Academy High School rushed to the aid of fellow students in a tornado simulation, Monday. The training focused on basic disaster response skills they may need in their communities, at home, and school.

Junior, Cameron Collins is the president of the Criminal Justice Program and helps out with training and preparation for the simulation.

“The students who are participating in the simulation, what they do is they help assist first responders in a situation. Events that would happen in our community, like a tornado, hurricanes, anything that’s a natural disaster, we would help the civilian operations, medical, things like that,” Collins said.

Teleia Hogan is Criminal Justice Instructor at the school and says this is the fourth simulation at this campus.

“It takes us about twelve weeks to go through all of the training that’s involved here today. So we do segment by segment. They learn all of these different EMT skills, I have EMT’s come in throughout the community. I’ve got some Army combat medics that come in and help us on that side,” Hogan said.

It wasn’t an easy task. Hogan and her team recreated high stress situations with yelling, theater makeup that created realistic injuries, and urgency. Caleb Clements is a previous student and now EMT Basic with UT Health East Texas. He was there to help teach students certain skills.

“It’s a program that kind of helped me get into my field of learning how to be an EMT. I know Ms. Hogan, the director, helped me start my career and push towards it and was a big supporter in it,” Clements said. “So I like to give back a bit and be here with UT and help out with the kids. Show them something I really do love and I love to work with and work at.”

The students have the chance to receive a FEMA Community Emergency Response Team certification by passing the simulation and a written test.

No students were harmed in the simulation. This is a reenactment using theater students.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.