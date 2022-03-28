Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Variety correspondent says Will Smith slap ‘not staged whatsoever’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Senior correspondent at Variety, Elizabeth Wagmeister joined East Texas Now to share the background story of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Will Smith’s reaction to a joke about his wife eclipsed the award winners, speeches, and live performances.

Wagmeister said at the time when Smith hit Chris Rock people in the audience were unsure if the altercation was staged, but she said it was “not staged whatsoever”.

