Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods surrenders

Police have reason to believe the death was a homicide. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a suspect in connection with the discovery of a body found in the woods Sunday.

This afternoon, according to Tyler police, Timothy Jones was arrested on a murder warrant in this case in Dallas.

Tyler police tell us that Jones called a member of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and said he wanted to give himself up. He was arrested in Dallas. He will be brought back to Smith County.

Earlier today they released the name of the Tyler man found dead in a wooded area in northeast Tyler.

Police say Anthony Wilson, 53, was found Sunday morning in the 1800 block of East Duncan Street.

Police have reason to believe the death was a homicide. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler.

Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)(Tyler Police Department)

Jones’ whereabouts are unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jones is urged to contact Tyler police at 903-531-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest motorcyclist who allegedly led law enforcement on chase in Jasper County
Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County

Latest News

FEMA Training
FEMA Training For Students
Lost Pets
Help available for pets in Upshur County displaced, lost after tornado
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Rusk County Wildfire
Rusk County Wildfire
Monica Ailey of Animal Investigation & Response and Trixie.
Help available for pets in Upshur County displaced, lost after tornado