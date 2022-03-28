Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods surrenders

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a suspect in connection with the discovery of a body found in the woods Sunday.

This afternoon, according to Tyler police, Timothy Jones was arrested on a murder warrant in this case in Dallas.

Tyler police tell us that Jones called a member of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and said he wanted to give himself up. He was arrested in Dallas. He will be brought back to Smith County.

Earlier today they released the name of the Tyler man found dead in a wooded area in northeast Tyler.

Police say Anthony Wilson, 53, was found Sunday morning in the 1800 block of East Duncan Street.

Police have reason to believe the death was a homicide. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler.

Jones’ whereabouts are unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jones is urged to contact Tyler police at 903-531-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF.

