Tyler Junior College hosting 50-gallon challenge to help replenish East Texas blood supply

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans are being called to help get the local blood supply back up to pre-pandemic levels. According to Carter BloodCare, the local blood supply is still low and they need donor support. To help their mission, Tyler Junior College is holding their 11th annual 50-Gallon Challenge.

The five-day blood drive challenges TJC students, college faculty and the entire Tyler community to collectively donate 50 gallons of blood. They have not hit that 50 gallon goal in the last two years, they’re hoping to break that streak this year.

This adds up to 400 units, which can benefit 1,200 Texas patients in urgent need of transfusions.

According to Student Life Specialist Juan Lesser, March is a slower time for donations.

“We decided, why not get the community and the students involved by coming out for this entire week of March and just get those 50 gallons so they can’t say March is not the best time of year (to receive donations), so they can have it kind of spike,” Lesser said.

The blood drive takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 1.

Donation rooms include the Apache Room in TJC’s Rogers Student Building, at 1400 5th St. Additional locations are Room 395 of TJC’s Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Building (Monday, March 28, and Tuesday, March 29 only), and on the Carter BloodCare bus at the TJC Welcome Center (Wednesday, March 30 only) and Wagstaff Gymnasium (Thursday, March 31 only).

