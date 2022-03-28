Nacogdoches traffic to be detoured due to overhead bridge construction

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches motorists will need to take alternate routes on U.S. Highway 59 on Monday and Tuesday night.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday that a detour will be established on U.S. 59 at State Loop 224 in Nacogdoches so that concrete can be poured to form overhead bridge decks on the South Interchange construction project.

Traffic control will be in place and will detour traffic from northbound lanes into southbound lanes of US 59 at 8 p.m. Monday to pour bridge decks over the northbound lanes. This will form a two-way traffic pattern.

On Tuesday night, the same traffic pattern will be moved into the northbound lanes of U.S. 59 to pour overhead bridge decks over the southbound lanes. Traffic signals will be monitored both nights to minimize congestion at SL 224.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed and prepare for the detour. Signage will be in place announcing the change in traffic patterns.

This work is part of the $86 million U.S. 59/SL 224 South Interchange construction project that began in August 2019 and is expected to complete in Summer 2023. The project includes constructing new main lanes of U.S. 59 meeting interstate standards with controlled access from south of Spradley Street to the intersection of SH 7 West and US 59/SL224. The project includes new US 59 direct connectors at SL 224 South and frontage roads along SL 224 between SH 7 and U.S. 59.

