Harrison County authorities seek help finding woman caught on camera swiping packages

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a person suspected of stealing multiple packages from a home’s front porch.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, at 9:15 a.m. Monday, an as-yet unidentified white female apparently stole multiple items from the front porch of a residence north of Hallsville. Footage of the suspect was captured via a doorbell camera surveillance system. After taking the packages, the suspect is then seen getting into a maroon, four-door sedan and leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 App.

