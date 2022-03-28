Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County authorities seek help finding woman caught on camera swiping packages

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying this person suspected of stealing packages from a home's front porch near Hallsville.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a person suspected of stealing multiple packages from a home’s front porch.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, at 9:15 a.m. Monday, an as-yet unidentified white female apparently stole multiple items from the front porch of a residence north of Hallsville. Footage of the suspect was captured via a doorbell camera surveillance system. After taking the packages, the suspect is then seen getting into a maroon, four-door sedan and leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 App.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

