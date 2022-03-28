Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspect in Marshall ATV park shooting gets 6 years for murder

The jury delivered the six-year sentence on Monday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury has sentenced a Beckville man to six years on a charge of murder.

The jury found Richard Blayne Anderson, of Beckville, guilty on Friday. The jury delivered the six-year sentence on Monday.

On April 1, 2018, Stacey Keith Carr, 25, of Panola County was found in a wooded area near a Marshall ATV park with apparent gunshot wounds. Anderson was found asleep in a truck parked nearby. A .40 caliber pistol was recovered at the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office learned that earlier in the evening, the two had been involved in a confrontation. At the time of the incident, HCSO said Carr confronted Anderson after hearing that Anderson allegedly assaulted Carr’s ex-girlfriend.

The six-year sentence is a year more than the minimum sentence allowed under Texas law.

District Attorney Reid McCain said in a telephone interview Monday that he had asked the jury to return no less than 20.

“It’s certainly disappointing,” McCain said. “We were hoping for more. But we respect the jury’s decision.”

McCain said Anderson had been involved in a drunken fight earlier in the day, and had struck Carr’s ex. Carr got called to the area and confronted Anderson and slapped Anderson.

McCain said Anderson then pulled a gun out of his waders and shot Carr twice.

“The victim had a reputation. He liked to fight,” McCain said.

“I spoke to some jurors after the trial and they just said facts were facts and the scene was the scene,” McCain said. “There was no evidence of previous convictions. None of the jurors had even deliberated for more than 10 years.”

Previous reporting:

Suspect in Marshall ATV park shooting indicted on murder charge

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods surrenders
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest motorcyclist who allegedly led law enforcement on chase in Jasper County
Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County

Latest News

FEMA Training
FEMA Training For Students
Lost Pets
Help available for pets in Upshur County displaced, lost after tornado
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Rusk County Wildfire
Rusk County Wildfire
Monica Ailey of Animal Investigation & Response and Trixie.
Help available for pets in Upshur County displaced, lost after tornado