Suspect in Marshall ATV park shooting gets 6 years for murder

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury has sentenced a Beckville man to six years on a charge of murder.

The jury found Richard Blayne Anderson, of Beckville, guilty on Friday. The jury delivered the six-year sentence on Monday.

On April 1, 2018, Stacey Keith Carr, 25, of Panola County was found in a wooded area near a Marshall ATV park with apparent gunshot wounds. Anderson was found asleep in a truck parked nearby. A .40 caliber pistol was recovered at the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office learned that earlier in the evening, the two had been involved in a confrontation. At the time of the incident, HCSO said Carr confronted Anderson after hearing that Anderson allegedly assaulted Carr’s ex-girlfriend.

The six-year sentence is a year more than the minimum sentence allowed under Texas law.

District Attorney Reid McCain said in a telephone interview Monday that he had asked the jury to return no less than 20.

“It’s certainly disappointing,” McCain said. “We were hoping for more. But we respect the jury’s decision.”

McCain said Anderson had been involved in a drunken fight earlier in the day, and had struck Carr’s ex. Carr got called to the area and confronted Anderson and slapped Anderson.

McCain said Anderson then pulled a gun out of his waders and shot Carr twice.

“The victim had a reputation. He liked to fight,” McCain said.

“I spoke to some jurors after the trial and they just said facts were facts and the scene was the scene,” McCain said. “There was no evidence of previous convictions. None of the jurors had even deliberated for more than 10 years.”

