Nacogdoches County commissioners extend disaster declaration

Commissioners gather for special meeting Monday at 9am
By Brianna Linn and Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Commissioner’s Court extended the disaster declaration for the Lilbert and Cushing areas in Nacogdoches County on Monday.

County Judge Greg Sowell said the initial disaster declaration was only valid for seven days. The Nacogdoches County commissioners extended it until such a time when the court or the judge decides it is no longer necessary.

Judge Sowell said he expects to be in the recovery mode for months.

“We have to do that, not only for response, but also to make us eligible for federal and state assistance. So it’s a long way from being over,” Sowell said.

