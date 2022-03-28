Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler man died following a two-vehicle crash near Brownsboro on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday at 2:51 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 317 approximately five miles south of Brownsboro in Henderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Kia Forte was driving westbound on FM 317 while a 2011 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle was traveling eastbound. For a currently unknown reason the driver of the Kia failed to yield right-of-way to the Harley Davidson by turning left into a private drive. This caused the Harley Davidson to strike the front right of the Kia. The driver of the Harley Davidson was ejected from the motorcycle into the grassy ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle, Emanuel Reynolds, 43, of Chandler, was transported by ambulance to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The driver of the Kia was uninjured.

