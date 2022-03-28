Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies this evening eventually turn to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 60s. The last few days we’ve been unseasonably warm, and that will continue for tomorrow, but then changes arrive on Wednesday. A low pressure system currently near Southern California will move into the Lone Star State by Wednesday morning. With the warm temperatures and returning humidity, the cool and dry air with this system will clash, developing thunderstorms along a dryline early Wednesday morning.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday morning due to the possibility for some strong to severe storms with this system. The greatest threat will be wind, but an isolated tornado, hail, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Once storms clear out Wednesday afternoon, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies, but with cooler temperatures. Highs will go from the 80s on Tuesday, to 60s and 70s for the remainder of the week. We’ll see rain return to the forecast on Saturday, but overall, the weekend does look nice. Highs in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll continue to monitor the possibility for those showers on Saturday. Have a great evening.

