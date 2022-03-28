Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Clear skies turning to mostly cloudy tonight.
Clear skies turning to mostly cloudy tonight.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies this evening eventually turn to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 60s. The last few days we’ve been unseasonably warm, and that will continue for tomorrow, but then changes arrive on Wednesday. A low pressure system currently near Southern California will move into the Lone Star State by Wednesday morning. With the warm temperatures and returning humidity, the cool and dry air with this system will clash, developing thunderstorms along a dryline early Wednesday morning.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday morning due to the possibility for some strong to severe storms with this system. The greatest threat will be wind, but an isolated tornado, hail, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Once storms clear out Wednesday afternoon, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies, but with cooler temperatures. Highs will go from the 80s on Tuesday, to 60s and 70s for the remainder of the week. We’ll see rain return to the forecast on Saturday, but overall, the weekend does look nice. Highs in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll continue to monitor the possibility for those showers on Saturday. Have a great evening.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods surrenders
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest motorcyclist who allegedly led law enforcement on chase in Jasper County
Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County

Latest News

Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 3-28-22
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday Early Morning through Noon
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday early morning through noon
Explaining Wednesday's Storm System 3-28-22
Explaining Wednesday's Storm System
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 3-28-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips