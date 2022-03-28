Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall woman arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing

Jiveon Gray was arrested as the prime suspect of a stabbing that took place at a Marshall...
Jiveon Gray was arrested as the prime suspect of a stabbing that took place at a Marshall nightclub early Monday morning.(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at a Marshall nightclub.

According to a report, at 2:35 a.m. Monday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Christus Good Shepherd-Marshall to investigate a person believed to be the victim of a stabbing at Smitty’s Club on Five Notch Road. Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered a male subject who had been stabbed in the back while inside the club. After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators said Jiveon Rena Gray, of Marshall, was believed to be the prime suspect.

At approximately 1:35p.m. Monday afternoon, Marshall police reported taking Gray into custody. Gray was transported to the Harrison County Jail and booked in on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Van Zandt County sheriff, 2 others in office indicted
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods arrested in Dallas
Richard Anderson
Suspect in Marshall ATV park shooting gets 6 years for murder
Construction worker dies after fall through roof at Green Acres Baptist Church
Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County

Latest News

What we know about the 151,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Historic Select Theater is also...
Mineola Select Theater hosting performance dedicated to Ukraine Tuesday night
Power line workers take a lunch break in Cushing
Workers continue to work on power line damage in Cushing
Lake Livingston State Park closed through Monday
Dr. Jen Ashton gives the latest on coronavirus measures, vaccines and more
WATCH: ABC News’ Dr. Jen Ashton gives latest on COVID-19 spread, vaccines for kids