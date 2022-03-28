Marshall woman arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at a Marshall nightclub.

According to a report, at 2:35 a.m. Monday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Christus Good Shepherd-Marshall to investigate a person believed to be the victim of a stabbing at Smitty’s Club on Five Notch Road. Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered a male subject who had been stabbed in the back while inside the club. After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators said Jiveon Rena Gray, of Marshall, was believed to be the prime suspect.

At approximately 1:35p.m. Monday afternoon, Marshall police reported taking Gray into custody. Gray was transported to the Harrison County Jail and booked in on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.