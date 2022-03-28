Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man arrested after leading Paris Police on chase, crashing into police car

Paris Police arrested a man they said led officers on a multi-county chase.
Paris Police arrested a man they said led officers on a multi-county chase.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police arrested a man they said led officers on a multi-county chase.

Officers said Larry Shundra Wigenton, of Dallas, led Delta County Sheriffs deputies on a vehicle pursuit that was approaching Paris City limits.

Officers attempted to encounter the vehicle on FM 1497, but Wigenton attempted to hide behind a building, and then fled into a field and was pursued by Delta and Lamar County Deputies.

Paris Police said Wigenton later intentionally struck one of their vehicle’s as he attempting to return to the roadway.

Wigenton fled south and was later stopped in the Commerce area.

Paris Police said the officer in the patrol car was not injured.

Aggravated assault of a public servant charges are being sought on Wigenton.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Van Zandt County sheriff, 2 others in office indicted
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods arrested in Dallas
Richard Anderson
Suspect in Marshall ATV park shooting gets 6 years for murder
Construction worker dies after fall through roof at Green Acres Baptist Church
Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County

Latest News

What we know about the 151,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Historic Select Theater is also...
Mineola Select Theater hosting performance dedicated to Ukraine Tuesday night
Power line workers take a lunch break in Cushing
Workers continue to work on power line damage in Cushing
Lake Livingston State Park closed through Monday
Dr. Jen Ashton gives the latest on coronavirus measures, vaccines and more
WATCH: ABC News’ Dr. Jen Ashton gives latest on COVID-19 spread, vaccines for kids