Man arrested after leading Paris Police on chase, crashing into police car

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police arrested a man they said led officers on a multi-county chase.

Officers said Larry Shundra Wigenton, of Dallas, led Delta County Sheriffs deputies on a vehicle pursuit that was approaching Paris City limits.

Officers attempted to encounter the vehicle on FM 1497, but Wigenton attempted to hide behind a building, and then fled into a field and was pursued by Delta and Lamar County Deputies.

Paris Police said Wigenton later intentionally struck one of their vehicle’s as he attempting to return to the roadway.

Wigenton fled south and was later stopped in the Commerce area.

Paris Police said the officer in the patrol car was not injured.

Aggravated assault of a public servant charges are being sought on Wigenton.

