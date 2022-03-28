Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin ISD ‘pre-K experience’ events designed to boost low enrollment

Lufkin ISD hosts pre k experiences for parents tomorrow night
Lufkin ISD hosts pre k experiences for parents tomorrow night(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD is hosting their Pre-K experience event Tuesday to highlight the Pre-K programs at Garrett and Hackney elementary school.

The event will give adults a chance to experience the life of a Pre-K student.

Principal Cherree Hall at Garrett Primary said she hopes the event will increase enrollment. She said Pre-K enrollment dropped significantly over the last few years due to COVID-19.

“We currently have approximately 270 students on campus, and before COVID we had about 380. We were pushing really close to 400 student population,” Hall said.

Rhayne Oliphant is currently enrolled at Garrett as a Pre-K student, and is happy not to be one of those missing out on the fun.

“I love school because I read and I do my numbers and my ABC’s and my 123′s and I do recess and I go to music and I go to PE.”

The Pre-K experience event will run Tuesday at Garrett Elementary School from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m .

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods surrenders
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest motorcyclist who allegedly led law enforcement on chase in Jasper County
Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County

Latest News

FEMA Training
FEMA Training For Students
Lost Pets
Help available for pets in Upshur County displaced, lost after tornado
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Rusk County Wildfire
Rusk County Wildfire
Monica Ailey of Animal Investigation & Response and Trixie.
Help available for pets in Upshur County displaced, lost after tornado