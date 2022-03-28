Longview police investigating after gunshot victim found outside home

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of a Monday afternoon shooting.

According police, at 2 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of St. Clair Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a subject outside a residence with a gunshot wound. The subject was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.