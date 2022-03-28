Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview police investigating after gunshot victim found outside home

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of a Monday afternoon shooting.

According police, at 2 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of St. Clair Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a subject outside a residence with a gunshot wound. The subject was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods surrenders
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest motorcyclist who allegedly led law enforcement on chase in Jasper County
Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County

Latest News

FEMA Training
FEMA Training For Students
Lost Pets
Help available for pets in Upshur County displaced, lost after tornado
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Rusk County Wildfire
Rusk County Wildfire
Monica Ailey of Animal Investigation & Response and Trixie.
Help available for pets in Upshur County displaced, lost after tornado