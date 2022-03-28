First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday early morning through noon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday early morning through noon. A storm system currently off the west coast will move into the Southern Plains late Tuesday and early Wednesday. As this system moves into the Lone Star State, showers and storms will fire up west of our area early Wednesday morning. During the morning commute, a line of storms will move through East Texas, finally clearing the area in the afternoon. Because there is a possibility for a few strong to severe storms with this system, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day. The Storm Prediction Center has East Texas in a Level 2, or Slight Risk, for severe weather Wednesday. The primary concern will be damaging wind, but an isolated tornado, hail, and flooding cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday Storm Threats (KLTV/KTRE)

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.