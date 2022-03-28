Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the...
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning from Europe with President Joe Biden, in the latest infiltration of the coronavirus into the West Wing’s protective bubble around Biden.

Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, said she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting” on Saturday. Biden, because he is fully vaccinated, is not considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.

Biden returned to the White House early Sunday morning from the four-day trip that saw him work to bolster the NATO alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said she was experiencing “mild symptoms,” adding that “in alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

The White House said Biden, 79, last tested negative for COVID-19 before returning to the U.S. from the trip as part of required pre-arrival testing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Rusk County OEM Facebook page
Multiple Rusk County fire departments battling ‘very large’ fire near New London
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Teen Lost Both Of Her Feet On Ride At Kentucky Kingdom
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan
Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time