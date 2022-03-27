Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Westbound lanes of Longview’s Loop 281 after vehicle knocks down power pole, lines

Source: Longview Police department Facebook page)(Longview Police department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Westbound traffic on West Loop 281 in Longview has been shut down after a vehicle struck a utility pole Sunday morning. Power lines are down at this time.

The wreck occurred in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 early Saturday morning, according to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page. The crash occurred between West Cotton and Enterprise.

A Longview PD dispatcher said that they were told it could be up to six hours before a Southwestern Electric Power Company crew can get to the scene to replace the broken power pole.

“Please use an alternate route around this area,” the Facebook post stated.

