Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan

Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
From the Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On Saturday, March 26th, 2022, the Tyler Police Department received a welfare concern call at a residence in the 3000 block of West Gentry Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and determined that foul play was suspected. Tyler PD detectives and crime scene personnel were summoned to begin an investigation. Working all night and into Sunday morning (27th), detectives were able to determine that a homicide had occurred inside the residence. Further, they were able to identify the victim and at least one suspect. At approximately 11:10 a.m. this morning, the body of the 53-year-old white male victim (from Tyler) was located in a heavily wooded area south of the 1800 block of E. Duncan in northeast Tyler. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for murder, a first-degree felony, on Timothy Eugene Jones, a 26-year-old black male from Tyler. The bond on the warrant is set at $2 million dollars. At this time, his whereabouts are unknown but he is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against additional suspects in this case or any felony case.

This case remains under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

