Nacogdoches county resident said 3 guardian angels protected her during tornado

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) -Nacogdoches County residents gathered to attend Sunday services today. Grateful members of the Cushing community are sending their prayers of thanks after a tornado hit the area last week.

Big Rock Gospel Church in Cushing hosts services every Sunday like any other Christian church, but attendee Barbara Lugibihl said this week’s Sunday service means even more, given all the destruction their community experienced this week.

“Tragedy is going to bring more people to God and acceptance. And to look around. All you have to do is come to our property and see God’s hand,” Lugibihl said.

Barbara’s 7-year-old granddaughter Raegan Waltz said she felt three guardian angels protect her as a tree limb collapsed through the roof of her home and landed in her bedroom.

“It felt weird. It was like a force field on me. On my bed, too, because I was asleep when that happened,” Raegan said.

Barbara said she’s amazed and grateful Raegan was not harmed in any way.

“The one that came from the ceiling was like a foot or two from her bed, but the one that came through the door towards the head of her bed was just within a half an inch of impaling the head of her bed. Which is where her head was,” Lugibihl said.

