Large wildfire in northern Rusk County now considered contained
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to a Facebook post, a large wildfire that started in the northern part of Rusk County Saturday is now contained. A total of 10 agencies joined forces to battle the fire.
A post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Facebook page stated that as of 8 p.m. Saturday, “all fire units are clear of the scene with the fire considered contained at this time.”
“There will be a substantial amount of smoke from this fire that will settle along the lower areas during the cooler temperatures of the night,” the Facebook post stated. “A follow-up aerial survey will be taken [Sunday] to access the total acreage of the fire and check for any breach in the containment lines. Thank you for all the hard work from our firefighters to keep this fire contained and the area homes safe.”
As of 6:15 p.m. Saturday, the Rusk County OEM considered the fire about 50 percent contained.
“The fire is contained within an area between CR 143 south to just north of FM 850 and east of SH 42,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post stated that no homes or structures were in danger and there was no need for any evacuations.
According to the Facebook post, the agencies that responded to the fire included the New London Volunteer Fire Department, the Overton Fire Department, the Crims Chapel VFD, the Rusk County Rescue Unit, the Henderson Fire Department, the Kilgore Fire Department, the Kilgore Rescue Unit, the Carlisle VFD, the Rusk County OEM, and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Two Forest Service bulldozers plowed a fire break around the perimeter of the fire, the Facebook post stated.
The Rusk County OEM posted a video of the fire on its Facebook page.
