Large wildfire in northern Rusk County now considered contained

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to a Facebook post, a large wildfire that started in the northern part of Rusk County Saturday is now contained. A total of 10 agencies joined forces to battle the fire.

A post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Facebook page stated that as of 8 p.m. Saturday, “all fire units are clear of the scene with the fire considered contained at this time.”

“There will be a substantial amount of smoke from this fire that will settle along the lower areas during the cooler temperatures of the night,” the Facebook post stated. “A follow-up aerial survey will be taken [Sunday] to access the total acreage of the fire and check for any breach in the containment lines. Thank you for all the hard work from our firefighters to keep this fire contained and the area homes safe.”

As of 6:15 p.m. Saturday, the Rusk County OEM considered the fire about 50 percent contained.

“The fire is contained within an area between CR 143 south to just north of FM 850 and east of SH 42,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post stated that no homes or structures were in danger and there was no need for any evacuations.

According to the Facebook post, the agencies that responded to the fire included the New London Volunteer Fire Department, the Overton Fire Department, the Crims Chapel VFD, the Rusk County Rescue Unit, the Henderson Fire Department, the Kilgore Fire Department, the Kilgore Rescue Unit, the Carlisle VFD, the Rusk County OEM, and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Two Forest Service bulldozers plowed a fire break around the perimeter of the fire, the Facebook post stated.

The Rusk County OEM posted a video of the fire on its Facebook page.

*Major Fire Alert, Northern Rusk County** A total of 10 agencies responded to this fire, including New London Volunteer Fire Department Overton Fire Department Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Rusk County Rescue Unit Henderson Fire Department Kilgore Fire Department Kilgore Rescue Unit, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Rusk County OEM, and Texas A&M Forest Service. **FINAL UPDATE** @ 8:00 pm, all fire units are clear of the scene with the fire considered contained at this time. There will be a substantial amount of smoke from this fire that will settle along the lower areas during the cooler temperatures of the night. A follow up arial survey will be taken tomorrow to access the total acreage of the fire, and check for any breach of the containment lines. Thank you for all the hard work from our firefighters to keep this fire contained, and the area homes safe. @ 6:15 PM, Fire Conditions have improved and we are calling the fire approximately 50% contained at this time. We expect the conditions to improve as the sun sets and the humidity begins to go up. The fire is contained within an area between CR 143 south to just north of FM 850 and east of SH 42. There are NO HOMES OR STRUCTURES IN DANGER at this time, and we do not anticipate any evacuations at this time. Texas Forest Service is on location with two bulldozers in order to establish a plow line around the perimeter with hopes of fulling containing it by this evening. Continue to monitor this post for further updates. Current situation on CR 143 just off of SH 42 in northern Rusk County. This is an ongoing fire with multiple agencies and multiple emergency vehicles in the area. Please avoid the area of all none essential traffic at this time, and continue to monitor this page for updates. Posted by Rusk County OEM on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.