Grand Saline police arrest man in connection with house fire on Kuykendall St.

By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Grand Saline Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection with the fire that destroyed a home and caused explosions in the 900 block of West Kuykendall Street Thursday morning.

John Larry Baird, 36, is still being held in the Van Zandt County Jail on a felony arson reckless damage to a building/reckless cause bodily injury or death charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

A Grand Saline Police Department dispatcher confirmed Sunday morning that Baird is the suspect in the fire on Kuykendall Street.

According to a previous East Texas News story, neighbors describe hearing a “loud explosion” during the fire that destroyed the home on Kuykendall Street.

Fire Chief Jeremy Barker said no one was home at the time of the fire, and nobody was injured.

Barker said the explosions likely came from propane tanks at the side of the house.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before noon Thursday.

Two vehicles on the property were also destroyed, the previous story stated.

Previous story: Neighbors hear explosion at Grand Saline house fire

