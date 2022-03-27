Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

First Baptist Gilmer shows support for members impacted by last week’s storms

“It was very emotional, I think more emotional than I expected..”
The FBC Gilmer congregation coming back together for services after storms impacted their...
The FBC Gilmer congregation coming back together for services after storms impacted their community.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been almost one week since the tornadoes came through East Texas, impacting many families and communities. Churches across East Texas came back for worship and to show their support to those impacted today.

The community at First Baptist Gilmer continued their normal Sunday morning routine at church. Members greeted members, they caught up, and they worshiped. However, this Sunday was different. For Pastor Mike Kessler, it was an emotional day.

“It was very emotional - I think more emotional than I expected but it especially came from seeing Bob and Kay and hearing them tell,” he said. “They’re emotionally exhausted, but hearing them share their story and realizing the miracle that no one died. I mean there very well could’ve been someone that was killed.”

Members Bob and Kay Tidwell had the chance to share their story Sunday. They were hiding in a closet and gripping each other and the door as the storm blew every window out of the southside of their house.

“We just never have seen so much outpouring from the community, church, Texas Baptist Men,” Bob Tidwell said. “I mean that morning, they were there by 7 or 8 o’clock. There was one who even came after the storm was there around 12:20 a.m. bringing us a generator. We couldn’t even get out of the house.”

Both said today they saw and felt the love from their community while they were speaking.

“It makes you put things in the right perspective to know that things can be taken away from you, but love from God is there all the time,” Kay Tidwell said.

The clean up isn’t done for the Tidwells or many others in their area. Kessler said they are working with disaster relief teams to help those who need it.

“We still have each other, and we have God. God is the most important thing in all of it,” the Tidwells said.

Kessler said they plan to be out this week helping pack up items and get people’s property back in shape.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Rusk County OEM Facebook page
Multiple Rusk County fire departments battling ‘very large’ fire near New London
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Teen Lost Both Of Her Feet On Ride At Kentucky Kingdom
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.

Latest News

Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest motorcyclist who allegedly led law enforcement on chase in Jasper County
What we know about the 151,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Big Rock Gospel Church gathers for first Sunday service after tornado.
Nacogdoches county resident said 3 guardian angels protected her during tornado