DPS troopers arrest motorcyclist who allegedly led law enforcement on chase in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop on a motorcycle in Japer County and led law enforcement officers on a chase on US Highway 190 and through woods late Friday night.

Michael Stratton was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (both felonies) and evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and resisting arrest (all misdemeanor charges) and taken to the Jasper County Jail. Stratton also had two outstanding warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle and criminal trespass.

According to a DPS press release, a trooper tried to stop Stratton’s 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle on US Highway 190 near FM 252 at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Stratton allegedly fled on the motorcycle.

Stratton eventually got on a hunting lease road off County Road 150 and drove his motorcycle through the woods, the press release stated. He then allegedly ran on foot and was arrested a short time later.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

