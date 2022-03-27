Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DPS troopers arrest motorcyclist who allegedly led law enforcement on chase in Jasper County

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop on a motorcycle in Japer County and led law enforcement officers on a chase on US Highway 190 and through woods late Friday night.

Michael Stratton was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (both felonies) and evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and resisting arrest (all misdemeanor charges) and taken to the Jasper County Jail. Stratton also had two outstanding warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle and criminal trespass.

According to a DPS press release, a trooper tried to stop Stratton’s 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle on US Highway 190 near FM 252 at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Stratton allegedly fled on the motorcycle.

Stratton eventually got on a hunting lease road off County Road 150 and drove his motorcycle through the woods, the press release stated. He then allegedly ran on foot and was arrested a short time later.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Rusk County OEM Facebook page
Multiple Rusk County fire departments battling ‘very large’ fire near New London
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Teen Lost Both Of Her Feet On Ride At Kentucky Kingdom
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.

Latest News

Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan
The FBC Gilmer congregation coming back together for services after storms impacted their...
First Baptist Gilmer shows support for members impacted by last week’s storms
What we know about the 151,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Big Rock Gospel Church gathers for first Sunday service after tornado.
Nacogdoches county resident said 3 guardian angels protected her during tornado