Tyler firefighters extinguish fire in Walker House yard

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters and police officers responded to a fire in the front yard of the Walker House just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The Walker House, which is located at the corner of Beckham Avenue and Mulberry Street, is a sober living facility.

Two men who live at the Walker House said the fire spread from a trash fire in the front yard.

Firefighters got the fire under control within 15 to 20 minutes of when they arrived at the scene.

A Tyler FD fire investigator was also at the scene.

