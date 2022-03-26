Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low 80s - a perfect Saturday! This evening, temps in the 60s and 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s. We could see some fog tomorrow morning, especially in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will run a few degrees above normal for the next few days, with sunny/mostly sunny skies sticking around for the weekend. Due to warmer temps, low dew points, and breezy conditions, there is a High to Very High risk for fire danger this weekend, outdoor burning is discouraged.

Our next chance for ran will be Wednesday, leading up to that, partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 80s through Tuesday. As I just mentioned, the next chance for rain will be Wednesday. Another spring front will move through bringing the possibility for some showers and storms, and cooler temperatures. Right now, it looks like shower/storm activity will be moving through the areas Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. There is a possibility for severe weather along our eastern counties on the Louisiana border, something we’ll be watching closely in the forecast for the next few days. At this time, there is not a First Alert Weather Day, but we are considering that possibility and will let you know when and if one is issued. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and warmth! Have a great Saturday.

