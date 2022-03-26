Runners line up for 39th Annual Tyler Azalea Run

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten-K, 5K, and 1K runners all came out early Saturday morning to not only race for their medal, but to also support a good cause while doing so.

Money from the race is funding a group home in Tyler that serves children who are in the foster care system.

”All the sponsorship dollars from this event not only benefit our community but they also benefit Children’s Village,” said Will Cagle, the chairman of the board for Children’s Village. “This is such an important time in the lives of these children, and we are so thankful to be able to serve them in such a big way, and it couldn’t have happened without events like this.”

Cagle said their mission is to provides a safe environment with a Christian influence to help them integrate back into their family or to get adopted.

“It’s been around for 39 years, so it’s older than I am, actually,” said Megan Riaz, the race director for the Tyler Azalea Race.

“It’s kind of progressed over the years ‚and we’ve been organizing the race for five years now,” Riaz said. “We kinda took it over after some other companies stepped down. We’re just happy to be here & to have a race.”

Sammy Reynolds, a racer who signed up to run the 5K race. prepared for the race by running on the treadmill. He explained what he looks forward to the most.

“Being tired at the end,” Reynolds said.

Trenton Burt was another 5K runner Saturday.

“I just like being a part of the community and just being out here with everybody,” Burt said. “It feels good, specially after the pandemic, to just get back to some kind of normal.”

“I’m gonna get good sleep tonight,” Reynolds said.

The top three overall male and female runners of the 5K and 10K races were recognized with a commemorative award and a gift card.

