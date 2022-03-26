Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Runners line up for 39th Annual Tyler Azalea Run

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten-K, 5K, and 1K runners all came out early Saturday morning to not only race for their medal, but to also support a good cause while doing so.

Money from the race is funding a group home in Tyler that serves children who are in the foster care system.

”All the sponsorship dollars from this event not only benefit our community but they also benefit Children’s Village,” said Will Cagle, the chairman of the board for Children’s Village. “This is such an important time in the lives of these children, and we are so thankful to be able to serve them in such a big way, and it couldn’t have happened without events like this.”

Cagle said their mission is to provides a safe environment with a Christian influence to help them integrate back into their family or to get adopted.

“It’s been around for 39 years, so it’s older than I am, actually,” said Megan Riaz, the race director for the Tyler Azalea Race.

“It’s kind of progressed over the years ‚and we’ve been organizing the race for five years now,” Riaz said. “We kinda took it over after some other companies stepped down. We’re just happy to be here & to have a race.”

Sammy Reynolds, a racer who signed up to run the 5K race. prepared for the race by running on the treadmill. He explained what he looks forward to the most.

“Being tired at the end,” Reynolds said.

Trenton Burt was another 5K runner Saturday.

“I just like being a part of the community and just being out here with everybody,” Burt said. “It feels good, specially after the pandemic, to just get back to some kind of normal.”

“I’m gonna get good sleep tonight,” Reynolds said.

The top three overall male and female runners of the 5K and 10K races were recognized with a commemorative award and a gift card.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Lars Theorine (Source: Smith County Jail)
Whitehouse man gets life for stabbing man 48 times
Jerry Gatlin II
Troup man arrested after ‘numerous’ child porn images found on computer
Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck loses load, blocks road in Lindale

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Gilmer church reaching out to storm victims via Peanut Butter and Jesus effort
What we know about the 151,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: Rusk County OEM Facebook page
Multiple Rusk County fire departments battling ‘very large’ fire near New London
Gilmer church reaching out to storm victims via Peanut Butter and Jesus effort