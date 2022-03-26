PLAY BALL: Lufkin Little League holds Opening Day ceremony at Morris Frank Park

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Little League got their 2022 spring season officially underway at Morris Frank Park Saturday morning.

The official call to play ball came after the ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by Diboll Softball Coach Hayland Hardy.

Hardy grew up in Lufkin Little League before becoming a power hitter for Lufkin High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. He later spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers before a rare lung disease sidelined his career.

Hardy has spent 22 years as a high school softball and baseball coach. He has over 450 wins and will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

