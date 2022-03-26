Multiple Rusk County fire departments battling ‘very large’ fire near New London

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Rusk County agencies have responded to a large fire on County Road 143, just off of State Highway 42.

“This is an ongoing fire with multiple agencies and multiple emergency vehicles in the area,” a post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page. “Please avoid the area of all non-essential traffic at this time and continue to monitor this page for updates.”

An earlier Facebook post stated the fire is located just outside of New London.

“This is a very large fire and is not controlled at this time,” the previous Facebook post stated.

The Rusk County OEM Facebook page urged residents of the northern part of the county to check the page frequently to see if any evacuation orders have been issued.

