Gilmer church reaching out to storm victims via Peanut Butter and Jesus effort

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was a tumultuous week for numerous East Texas communities that are trying to recover from tornado damage, and numerous volunteer groups turned out to help.

One of those in Gilmer.

Members of the First Assembly of God in Gilmer are trying to lift the spirits of those affected by storm damage by visiting them with a simple gesture of love and support.

“This is tough times for all of us. And some people may not have funds to go to the grocery store,” said Sister Cheryl Pool, a church member.

“We ran into a gentleman out here today who said that part of his property was affected a little bit by the tornado, especially his neighbors,” said volunteer Greg Rowe.

It’s a goodwill gesture - a gesture of friendship and fellowship, through something very familiar. Peanut butter.

The effort is called ‘Peanut Butter and Jesus, and it directed at people who need hope and assurance that life will get better.

“It’s very simplistic, but the impact is huge. We pack peanut butter sandwiches, a thing of gummies, a juice box in a paper bag, and we just go love on people,” Pool said. “We go door to door and ask if there’s anything we can pray with them about.”

With tough economic times and loss from storm damage to citizens, the group tries to minister to those who may be overwhelmed by all that’s happened.

“It’s a blessing to come out here and serve the community and serve God,” Rowe said.

And they hope the gesture will give hope to hurting people.

“Very proud of the way this town got together during this tragic time with the tornadoes gone through, with disasters,” Rowe said. “Love the Lord, love our community and we want to help the people around us,” says Rowe.

The First Assembly of God even opened their church for storm victims to shelter at during the clean-up period.

