Diamond action: ‘Jacks upset Kats, Ladyjacks sweep DH with Tarleton

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Jake Zarello’s sixth homerun of the season was all the scoring the ‘Jacks needed to take down rival Sam Houston Friday night.

Zarello got a two run home run in the first inning and then the ‘Jacks got solid pitching from Benny Emmons III and Skyler Jaco who kept the Kats in check at the plate. The two gave up just six hits combined. SFA moves to 5-14 on the year and 1-6 in WAC play.

The two will play game 2 of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Ladyjacks were in Stephenville taking on Tarleton. In game 1, their lone run in the sixth inning, an RBI by Kelby Robbins, was all the run support that Kassidy Wilbur needed. Wilbur ended with a complete game two-hit shutout with 9 strikeouts. The Ladyjacks got a 6-1 win in the second game. Gabby Garcia recoded a home run in the game.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.