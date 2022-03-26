Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2022 Azalea & Spring Flower Trail in full bloom

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s beautiful historic Azalea District includes 10 miles of residential gardens and historic home sites.

Kim and Susan Robinson, from Longview, enjoy the flowers “We have been here two or three times to this particular location, and we don’t know who the lady is whoever it is obviously is very kind to let people in and out of the yard like this it’s a little romantic we’ve been married 40 years,” said Kim Robinson

Susan says they often get inspiration from seeing the different variations. “It gives us ideas on what we can do with our own garden we say oh we can do that, or we can do that so it makes it enjoyable all the way around,” she said.

The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail runs through April 10.

For a progress report of the blooms, you can follow Visit Tyler on Facebook.

