TJC Apache Ladies basketball coach proud to be part of history

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s hard not to notice signs around the city congratulating the TJC Apache Ladies second national championship. Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard has had a great 22nd season coaching and making history

“Becoming the second African American female to get 500 in the NJCAA, and then as a stand alone AA female coach, getting a national title, and then having an all female staff an all minority female staff, wasn’t something pre-emptive. It just happened,” Tillis-Hoard said.

It’s not by accident that she’s achieved these record setting milestones, she put in her time and the grind got her here

“It just shows where these ceilings and these restrictions are being broken everyday, and it’s great to be a part of her story not just history, her story,” she said.

Monday night brought tears and joy - and even a little dance at the conclusion of the game - with the school’s 67th championship, but that’s not enough

“Let’s get more this isn’t enough. If you settle for just ok we got that trophy I did that, you’re setting your job is to be better today than yesterday,” Tillis-Hoard said.

And when you’re a championship coach, people notice.

“I was at a restaurant in town, and a gentleman just gets up on his table and says you’re the national tournament, I just want to shake your hand. And another gentleman in the grocery store gave me a hug. A lady stopped me and said you are her aren’t you. And I’m like I’m her,” she said.

