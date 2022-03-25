Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas homicide suspect believed to be in Beauregard Parish

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homicide suspect who is believed to be in the area of Charles Duttry Road.

Charles Spraberry is described as a white male with blonde hair and hazel eyes, 5-foot-7 and 205 pounds. He is wanted by Texas authorities for suspected involvement in a double homicide, according to BPSO.

Spraberry is believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, according to BPSO. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, BPSO asks residents to contact the sheriff’s office immediately by calling 337-463-3281 or 911. BPSO advises residents to avoid approaching the suspect and to secure homes and other structures. Residents can call the sheriff’s office if any property needs to be cleared.

Deputies are currently blocking roadways and canvassing the area.

CORRECTION: Authorities originally reported the suspect’s name as Charles Strawberry. The story has been changed to reflect the correct spelling.

