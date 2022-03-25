Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rent prices jumped 17% since last year, hitting new record

The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new...
The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new record.(KWTX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a report from Realtor.com, the national median for rent was $1,792 last month.

That’s a 17% jump from a year ago, marking double-digit increases for studio apartments, one bedroom and two bedrooms.

February’s new high makes the typical apartment $283 more expensive each month than it was in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to experts, that marks a nearly 20% increase over the past two years.

February was also the 7th straight month of double-digit percentage increases after rentals were cratered in some of the biggest cities during the pandemic.

The website’s chief economist said rental prices will likely remain high but that some cooling is expected.

Miami saw the fastest growth, with the median rental price spiking 55% in February from a year ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Lars Theorine (Source: Smith County Jail)
Whitehouse man gets life for stabbing man 48 times
Jerry Gatlin II
Troup man arrested after ‘numerous’ child porn images found on computer
Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck loses load, blocks road in Lindale

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation
Biden delivers major address in Poland
Lineup
Runners line up for 39th Annual Tyler Azalea Run
A person walks along the red carpet during preparations for Sunday's 94th Academy Awards...
The Oscars are Sunday, and change is in the air