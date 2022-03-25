Panola County man thanks God for blessings in year since tornado killed his wife, destroyed his home

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As cleanup continues from this week’s tornadoes, we are nearing the one year anniversary of a deadly tornado in Panola County.

Sunday, March 27, will mark one year since Cynthia Laird was killed by a falling tree in the Deadwood community. Her husband, Edward, told us he was holding her hands and praying when an EF-2 tornado brought the tree down.

“Every time I shut my eyes, I can see it hitting her,” Laird told us in March 2021.

The Laird home after the storm. (KLTV)

We visited with Laird on Friday, March 25, just two days before the anniversary of the storm that changed his life.

“It’s been a year and I can still see the tree falling when I go to sleep and lay down at night,” he said. “I can still see it happening.”

Laird’s property looks a lot different than it did in the days after the tornado. The mobile home destroyed by the falling tree has been replaced with a new one.

“I got me a new trailer house,” Laird said. “And I want to thank God for it. That’s a miracle.”

Laird's new mobile home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

It wasn’t long after the storm that the Shreveport Volunteer Network started raising money to provide Laird with his new home. After raising close to $20,000, Laird’s new mobile home was delivered in June of 2021.

“God made a way for me to get the trailer,” he said. “I want to thank Shreveport Volunteer Network, Keith, and all the people that helped make it happen.”

A year ago, we noticed a cross on Laird’s fence saying ‘Jesus Is Lord.’ And while the last year has been difficult, Laird says the Lord has provided.

“He took something from me in 30 minutes,” Laird said. “And a week later, I had it all back. I mean he took something and gave me something. And I thank him everyday for it.”

Laird is also thankful for his new girlfriend, Sheila, who he plans to marry in June.

“She is good as gold to me,” he said.

Despite all that Laird lost, hope and faith are two things he holds onto.

“When you lose somebody, it’s hard. But there’s always a positive somewhere and you’ve got to find it. It may not come today and it may not come tomorrow, but there’s a positive everywhere.”

