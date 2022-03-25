Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lots of sunshine through Sunday. Warming temperatures likely. No rain. Next rain chance: late Tue, Likely on Wed.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...Another beautiful day across East Texas today and we have several more lined up for you. A Significant Warm Trend will begin starting tomorrow afternoon and continue into early next week. our next chance for rain will be late on Tuesday, but the chances are less than 20%, then a better chance for showers/thundershowers, even a few thunderstorms, late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon as a moderately strong cold front moves through. We will continue to monitor this for you and update you often. High Temperatures are expected to rise into the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon and stay in the 80s through Tuesday. We should cool down a bit on Thursday of next week, behind the cold front. Windy conditions are expected Monday through Wednesday with a south to southwest wind at 15-25 mph or so. Have a great night. Enjoy the spring like weather!!!

