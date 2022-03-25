East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning and a few chilly spots with some temperatures dropping into the 30s. Expect an absolutely beautiful day ahead with light and variable winds and temperatures reaching the mid 70s. More sunshine continues through the weekend with high temperatures near the lower 80s. A few clouds roll in next week with breezy conditions and the next storm system arrives with a likely chance for thunderstorms midweek.

