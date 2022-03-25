Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

High-speed pursuit ends with two arrested on I-45 in Madison County

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizens vehicles. Speeds were reported at approximately 125 mph.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizens vehicles. Speeds...
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizens vehicles. Speeds were reported at approximately 125 mph.(Photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following report was released by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted Harris County Constables Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Montgomery County Sheriffs Office, and Walker County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit out of Harris County.

Sgt. Klingle and Traffic Deputy Kampf with Madison County were successful in ending the pursuit at I-45 NB Exit 136. Two suspects were taken into custody. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizen’s vehicles.

Speeds were reported at approximately 125 mph.

After a brief closure, the interstate was reopened for traffic. Good work to all law enforcement involved!”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Charlie and Kristin Bailey.
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case
Secret Service agent warns East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency
Secret Service among agencies warning East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency

Latest News

Ukraine Adoption Follow Up
Ukrainian children in process of being adopted by Flint woman safe in Poland
Ore City Clean Up
Ore City Police Department volunteers respond to community needs after storm
Man Helps Family Out of Home
Ore City man braves powerlines to save family during tornado
Panola County Tornado Anniversary
Panola County man thanks God for blessings in year since tornado killed his wife, destroyed his home
Edward Laird looks at his new mobile home on March 25, 2022.
Panola County man thanks God for blessings in year since tornado killed his wife, destroyed his home