Dr. Ed emphasizes importance of giving children COVID-19 vaccine

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ed Dominguez joined East Texas Now on Friday to answer viewer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Moderna is planning to submit a request to the FDA to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to under 6 years of age. They say the vaccine’s efficacy rate for kids ages 2 to 6 is 38 percent and 44 percent for ages 6 months to 2 years old. Here’s what Dr. Ed says about getting your kids the shot once it’s authorized.

“I still think its worth it, children are typically used to getting vaccines and with this vaccine since we’re seeing strains that seem to be more likely to cause disease in children and serious disease in children than the original strains that came out two years ago, I absolutely think that vaccination is important,” Dominguez said.

