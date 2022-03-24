Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car

The driver who allegedly went past was issued a court summons for passing a stopped school bus while lights were activated. (WMTW, Surveillance Video via CNN)
By WMTW Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - A little girl in Maine almost got hit by a car, but her school bus driver grabbed her in the nick of time.

A security camera captured a school bus come to a stop the afternoon of March 16 in Standish, Maine. Video shows the doors open, and a 7-year-old girl walks down the steps, ready to exit.

That’s when bus driver Tina Dippolito noticed an approaching car not slowing down, according to Superintendent Paul Penna of Maine School Administrative District 6.

“Tina saw a sign that the parent wasn’t out when they usually are out when she gets there, so that caused her to pause, which thank God,” Penna said.

Dippolito grabbed onto the girl’s coat, pulling her to safety, as the car passed on the shoulder, just inches from the bus exit.

“I was absolutely astonished,” Penna said. “I’ve never seen anyone passing on the right like that with the doors open and having such disregard for student safety.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they identified the car involved and the driver of it as 19-year-old Carly Rioux. She was issued a summons to court for passing a stopped school bus while lights were activated.

“I lost my breath,” said Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon, recalling the first time he viewed the security footage.

Penna praised Dippolito for preventing a tragedy and urged others to learn from this.

“Like Tina said earlier today, there were angels following her bus on that day,” he said.

Passing a stopped school bus is punishable by a $250 fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case
Charlie and Kristin Bailey.
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
NWS confirms seven tornadoes in East Texas.
NWS reports total of 7 tornadoes hit East Texas
Tyler residents looking over a proposed street extension map in Tyler to help alleviate traffic...
Tyler church says city’s Master Street Plan could affect their property

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, 27,...
Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot says he lied after arrest
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler man accused in death of man found in crashed truck makes court appearance
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden in Poland to see US troops, Ukraine refugees
Boil water notice issued for Alto Rural Water Supply customers