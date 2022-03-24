Troup Police Department nearing their fundraising goal for K9 program

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Four years after losing their dog, Luke, the Troup Police Department is ready to bring back the K-9 program to the department.

However, since the program is not built into the budget, the department has reached out to the public for help. In just two weeks they have nearly reached their goal of $15,000.

The funds are going to help get another single-purpose “no bite” narcotics detection dog. The department said they are hoping to get another black lab, but will see what they can get. The funds will also cover the officer’s training, dog kennel, vet bills, equipment, and food. The department said Luke and the K-9 program were an integral part of their service to the community and they’d like to bring this program back.

“A dog, even though it’s a living creature, it’s also another tool in the toolbelt for a patrol officer. That dog is going to help him find additional narcotics that he may not have been able to get without one,” Kyle Stowers, Patrol Sergeant for the Troup Police Department said. “If they have it hidden in a compartment that he’s unable to get to, the dog will be able to smell that. The dog will be able to tell him about it and hopefully it’ll result in assisting in cleaning up our community even further.”

A final fundraiser is being held on Saturday, May 14, by Dixie Masonic Lodge 272. Any funds over their goal, Stowers said, will stay in the K9 program for the dog’s continued care.

